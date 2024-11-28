Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, has been told to work with Professor Ibrahim Gambari, former Chief of Staff to Muhammadu Buhari

A top PDP chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, said he looks forward to Atiku and Gambari working together

Atiku made a post announcing that he paid guest Professor Gambari at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday, November 27

FCT, Abuja - Segun Sowunmi, a top chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the PDP presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar to work with Ibrahim Gambari, former Chief of Staff to Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng recalls that Sowunmi unveiled the National Opposition Movement Coalition (NOMC), also known as “The Alternative” to rescue Nigeria’s democracy.

The PDP chieftain said the coalition would not evolve into a political party but would serve as a civic platform.

Sowunmi said Atiku and Gambari have the same mind and think alike.

The former spokesman for Atiku stated this while reacting to a post of Gambari’s visit to Atiku’s residence in Abuja on Wednesday, November 27.

Reacting via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @SegunShowunmi, Sowunmi said Nigeria needs another alternative as the country cannot fumble any longer.

“Your minds work and think alike. I listened to him a few days ago and I was wowed. Work together if you can. We watch with critical eyes. Our nation cannot fumble any longer. #TheAlternative.”

Legit.ng reported that Sowunmi blamed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the internal crisis rocking the opposition PDP.

Sowunmi compared Tinubu’s handling of the situation to that of former President Obasanjo, who, when forming a national unity government, made sure to consult party elders before appointing members from other parties to top government positions.

Opposition to form alliance to challenge Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that opposition political parties and groups in Nigeria are ready to give President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a tough contest in 2027.

They are making moves to ally to challenge and stop the ruling APC and Tinubu from getting a second term in office.

APGA founder, Chief Chekwas Okorie, disclosed that the realignment of political forces would be concretised by the second quarter of 2025.

