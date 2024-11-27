President Tinubu appoints Jami’u Abiola, son of MKO and Kudirat Abiola, as Senior Special Assistant on Linguistics and Foreign Matters

The appointment follows the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders Act 2008, as confirmed by SGF George Akume

Tinubu expects Jami’u to strengthen Nigeria’s linguistic and diplomatic efforts, building on his previous role in the Office of the Vice President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Jami’u Abiola, son of the late Chief Moshood Abiola and Kudirat Abiola, as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Linguistics and Foreign Matters.

The appointment, announced on Wednesday, takes effect from November 14, 2024.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made the announcement in a statement signed by Mr. Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations in the SGF's office.

“This is in line with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008, as amended,” Akume stated.

Before this appointment, Jami’u Abiola served as Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties in the Office of the Vice President, Daily Trust reported.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in his ability to excel in his new role, tasking him to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Mr. Jami’u Abiola is expected to bring his extensive expertise and experience to strengthen Nigeria’s linguistic and diplomatic engagements,” the statement added.

Jami’u Abiola is the son of Chief Moshood Abiola, widely regarded as the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, and Kudirat Abiola, a prominent figure in the struggle to reclaim her husband’s mandate who was assassinated during that period, Vanguard reported.

The appointment reinforces Tinubu's close ties to the Abiola family, with observers noting his commitment to honouring their contributions to Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

