Opposition political parties and groups in Nigeria are ready to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a tough contest in 2027

They are making moves to ally to challenge and stop the ruling APC and Tinubu from getting a second term in office

APGA founder, Chief Chekwas Okorie, disclosed that the realignment of political forces would be concretised by the second quarter of 2025

FCT, Abuja - Some opposition political parties and groups are making moves to form a “mother of opposition alliance” against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The move is to stop the APC and President Tinubu from winning a second term in 2027.

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said opposition parties would soon come out with the granite coalition with or without the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),

As reported by Vanguard, Ugochinyere lamented that the PDP has failed to provide the needed strong and responsible opposition.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) endorsed the move and promised to join forces with others against APC and Tinubu.

“Fully committed to joining forces with other like-minded groups to form a strong coalition that can challenge the APC and Tinubu in 2027.”

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), founder, Chief Chekwas Okorie, disclosed that the realignment of political forces would be concretised by the second quarter of 2025.

The National Consultative Front (NCF) said it is ready to drive the formation and launching of a mega political movement.

The coalition will be made up of opposition stakeholders and elements from various opposition political parties in the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

