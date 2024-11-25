Atiku’s Ally Launches New Movement, Gives Reason for Decision
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - Otunba Segun Showunmi, the former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, has unveiled the National Opposition Movement Coalition (NOMC), also known as “The Alternative” to rescue Nigeria’s democracy.
Showunmi said the movement will embark on advocacy to educate the people on how democracy and electoral outcomes affect them.
He stated this while briefing newsmen at the unveiling of the movement in Abuja on Monday, November 25.
According to Vanguard, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the coalition would not evolve into a political party but would serve as a civic platform.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
The PDP national chairmanship Aspirant announced a timetable for zonal town hall meetings starting in December 2024 to engage with citizens and mobilize grassroots support.
These meetings will take place across six geopolitical zones, beginning in North Central and concluding in South West by February 2025.
“The reason for the birth of this movement is the need to rescue our nation and democracy from the danger we see on the horizon.
“Far from looking to evolve into a political party, we seek to engage Nigerians and offer guidance on the issues of opposition. We will embark on advocacy to educate the people on how democracy and electoral outcomes affect them.”
“Tinubu is PDP’s problem”: Sowunmi alleges
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was blamed for the internal crisis rocking the opposition PDP.
A top PDP chieftain Segun Sowunmi faulted Tinubu's decision to appoint Nyesom Wike as FCT minister without consulting the leadership of the party.
In a trending interview on Wednesday, Sowunmi compared Tinubu’s handling of the situation to that of former President Obasanjo, who, when forming a national unity government, made sure to consult party elders before appointing members from other parties to top government positions.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.