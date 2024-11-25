Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Otunba Segun Showunmi, the former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, has unveiled the National Opposition Movement Coalition (NOMC), also known as “The Alternative” to rescue Nigeria’s democracy.

Showunmi said the movement will embark on advocacy to educate the people on how democracy and electoral outcomes affect them.

Showunmi said the coalition Showunmiwould not evolve into a political party Photo credit: @SegunShowunmi

Source: Twitter

He stated this while briefing newsmen at the unveiling of the movement in Abuja on Monday, November 25.

According to Vanguard, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the coalition would not evolve into a political party but would serve as a civic platform.

The PDP national chairmanship Aspirant announced a timetable for zonal town hall meetings starting in December 2024 to engage with citizens and mobilize grassroots support.

These meetings will take place across six geopolitical zones, beginning in North Central and concluding in South West by February 2025.

“The reason for the birth of this movement is the need to rescue our nation and democracy from the danger we see on the horizon.

“Far from looking to evolve into a political party, we seek to engage Nigerians and offer guidance on the issues of opposition. We will embark on advocacy to educate the people on how democracy and electoral outcomes affect them.”

“Tinubu is PDP’s problem”: Sowunmi alleges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was blamed for the internal crisis rocking the opposition PDP.

A top PDP chieftain Segun Sowunmi faulted Tinubu's decision to appoint Nyesom Wike as FCT minister without consulting the leadership of the party.

In a trending interview on Wednesday, Sowunmi compared Tinubu’s handling of the situation to that of former President Obasanjo, who, when forming a national unity government, made sure to consult party elders before appointing members from other parties to top government positions.

Source: Legit.ng