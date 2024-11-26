Former presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP) are reportedly discussing forming a new political party

Both the PDP and Labour Party face internal crises, including leadership conflicts, with Abubakar and Obi seeking a stronger platform

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai's involvement in the discussions has added intrigue

Fresh political developments signal potential challenges for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as former presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi consider adopting a new political party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng gathered that Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 election, and Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, recently met to discuss forming an alliance under a new party.

Their discussions reportedly aim to create a robust opposition capable of unseating the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The talks are expected to continue in Yola, Adamawa State, this Saturday, November 30, during a Founder’s Day event at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), owned by Abubakar.

Obi, invited as the keynote speaker, will also attend a ceremony celebrating Abubakar’s 78th birthday, Vanguard reported.

Confirming the possibility of a new alliance, a spokesperson said,

“The option of a merger remains on the table, but discussions are still ongoing.”

Crisis in PDP, LP ahead of 2027 election

Both the PDP and LP are grappling with internal discord that has weakened their capacities as opposition parties.

The PDP’s internal conflict has persisted since 2023, with the party’s national chairman, Umar Damagum, being a loyalist of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, a prominent critic of Abubakar’s presidential ambitions. Wike’s open support for Tinubu in the 2023 elections has further complicated party dynamics.

Similarly, Obi faces challenges within the Labour Party, with a growing rift between him and the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, Sun reported.

Adding to the intrigue, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai is reportedly involved in the discussions.

El-Rufai’s role has sparked speculation about the potential scope and structure of the proposed alliance.

2027: Northern leaders make early moves against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Northern political leaders, representing a significant portion of Nigeria's voting population, have rejected the current President, Bola Tinubu.

This, they are reportedly working discreetly to convince former President Goodluck Jonathan to enter the 2027 presidential race.

