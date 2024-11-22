Did Bamidele Exchange Blows with Senate President Akpabio? Truth Emerges
The Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has clarified that there is no rift between him and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
There are reports on social media platform X and others that Bamidele and Akpabio exchanged blows at the National Assembly, which caused them to fail to attend plenary.
As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Jackson Ude shared on his X handle that Senator Bamidele allegedly raised his voice at Akpabio.
Ude noted that Bamidele accused Akpabio of marginalizing lawmakers from the South by assigning lucrative committee positions to his associates in the North.
Reacting swiftly to the development, the media office of the Senate leader Bamidele in a statement labelled Ude as a known serial blackmailer and a “cash-and-carry” journalist.
The statement further asserted that there was no physical fight between Senator Bamidele and Senator Akpabio on Wednesday, November 20.
“For the record, it is a verifiable fact that Senator Bamidele has never been involved in physical assault in over two decades of his political trajectory, not even when he was a young man leading the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) as President.
“We are aware that the fake news is meant to cause disaffection within the Senate and, by extension, heating the political system.
“We, therefore, urge the public to disregard this misinformation and treat it with the disrespect it deserves,” the statement added.
Akpabio cautions Senator praising Bianca’s beauty during screening
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate experienced a mild drama during the screening of Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu for minister of state for foreign affairs.
Senator Osita Ngwu, during the questioning, appreciated the beauty of the minister-designate, but Godswill Akpabio cautioned him to restrict himself.
The Senate president's comment generated laughter among Senators during plenary on Wednesday, October 30.
