The Nigerian Senate experienced a mild drama during the screening of Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu for minister of state for foreign affairs

Senator Osita Ngwu, during the questioning, appreciated the beauty of the minister-designate, but Godswill Akpabio cautioned him to restrict himself

The Senate president's comment generated laughter among Senators during plenary on Wednesday, October 30

A dramatic moment unfolded during Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu's senate screening on Wednesday, October 30. President Bola Tinubu had nominated her as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs alongside six other ministerial nominees.

As the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, called her name, Bianca confidently presented her credentials and achievements. However, things took a lighthearted turn when Senator Osita Ngwu began his questioning by complimenting Bianca's beauty.

Akpabio swiftly intervened, reminding Ngwu to focus on her qualifications, not her physical appearance, saying, “Restrict yourself to the resume. Forget the word beautiful. She didn’t put in her CV that she is beautiful.”

Who is Biaca Okujwu?

Bianca, being the widow of former Biafra warlord Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has had an illustrious career in diplomacy. She shared her experience as Nigeria's ambassador to Spain, where she spent a year living in a hotel due to the embassy's dilapidated state.

As she spoke, Bianca associated the challenges Nigerian embassies face worldwide with limited funding. According to her, this shortage prevents ambassadors from performing much-needed maintenance, ultimately affecting the country's standing on the global stage.

She emphasized the importance of respectable diplomatic representations, urging the government to prioritize embassy maintenance.

Is Bianca Ojukwu qualified for Tinubu's appointment?

Bianca's remarkable background makes her an ideal candidate for Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. She has served as Nigeria's ambassador to Ghana and Spain and holds a master's degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from Alfonso X el Sabio University.

Her achievements have earned her recognition, including the Certificate of Merit by El Mundo Diplomatico and Africa's Outstanding Ambassador by The Voice magazine.

See the video of her screening here:

