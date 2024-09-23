President Bola Tinubu will receive the Edo state governorship election results sheet from Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate

Akpabio made this known after receiving the result sheet from the APC chairman in Edo, Jeret Tenebe, at the state capital, Benin

This came following the declaration of Monday Okpebholo, the APC candidate, as the winner of the election by INEC on Sunday, September 22

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is all set to present the official results of the Edo governorship election to President Bola Tinubu. In a chat with reporters in Benin City, Akpabio shared that he'll personally hand over the results to Tinubu once he's back in Abuja.

This development comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Monday that Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner of the highly contested election.

Okpebholo secured an impressive 291,667 votes, winning 11 out of 18 Local Government Areas in the state. His closest contender, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), garnered 247,274 votes, winning seven LGAs. Meanwhile, Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party trailed behind with 22,761 votes.

Akpabio receives Edo governorship election results

The Punch reported that on Monday, September 23, Akpabio received the results sheet from Edo state APC Chairman Jeret Tenebe following Okpebholo's victory.

"I was presented with a copy of the results sheet by the Edo state chairman, Jeret Tenebe, shortly before my departure to Abuja," Akpabio stated. "This will be transmitted to our party leader and president, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR."

The election results were announced by Prof. Faruq Adamu Kuta, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, at the INEC collation centre in Benin City on Sunday, September 23.

With Okpebholo's win, the APC maintains its stronghold in Edo state, particularly in the northern senatorial district, which has traditionally been an APC stronghold.

Obaseki defeated at his LGA

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obaseki and the PDP lost the Oredo local government to the APC and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo

According to the results announced by INEC on Sunday, September 22, Okpebholo defeated the governor and the ruling party at his local government with 5,842 votes

Labour Party's Olumide Akpata came third in the race at the Oredo local government governorship election results in Edo.

