The Federal Government has filed a six-count charge against nine defendants for allegedly spreading false information about Senate President Godswill Akpabio's impeachment. The charge, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on October 21, 2024, accuses the defendants of violating the Cybercrimes Act.

The defendants include the Incorporated Trustee of Order Paper, its executives Oke Epia and Tony Okeke Ofodile, and journalists Edna Bill Ulaeto, Elizabeth Atime, Regina Udo, Leah Twaki, Idongesit Joseph Ekoh, and Edoesomi Sharon Omonegho.

They are accused of publishing false information on October 16, 2024, claiming that the Department of State Services (DSS) had laid siege to the National Assembly to effect Akpabio's impeachment.

Why FG charges nine to court

According to the charge, the defendants committed an offence under Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015. They are also accused of intentionally publishing defamatory statements regarding the DSS and Senator Akpabio.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Director A.A. Yusuf, alleges that the defendants knew the information was false but still published it on their online platform. The government argues that this action was designed to harm the reputation of the DSS and Senator Akpabio.

The case is currently awaiting assignment to a judge. If convicted, the defendants face penalties under the Cybercrimes Act, which could include fines and imprisonment. The Federal Government's action demonstrates its commitment to combating false information and protecting the reputation of public institutions and individuals.

