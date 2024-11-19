JUST IN: Tinubu Demands Action from Senate over Appointment of 3 Top INEC Officials
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded the names of three Resident Electoral Commissioners to the Senate for approval.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the letter during plenary on Tuesday, November 19.
Channels TV reported that the request has been subsequently referred to the committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for further action.
Recall that President Tinubu nominated Saseyi Feyijimi Ibiyemi as INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) representing Ondo state and Abdulrazak Yusuf Tukur was nominated as the INEC REC representing the North-West zone.
Ibiyemi will replace the late Niyi Ijalaye, who passed away in Abuja after a meeting organized by the commission.
Who is Saseyi Feyijimi Ibiyemi?
Legit.ng reported that she currently serves as the administrative secretary of INEC in Lagos state. Ibiyemi graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1987 and earned a Master's in election management from Bingham University in Nasarawa state.
Who is Abdulrazak Yusuf Tukur?
Meanwhile, Tukur brings over two decades of experience in electoral operations to his new role. His educational credentials include a Bachelor of Arts from Bayero University Kano, a postgraduate diploma in Economics from Bradford University, England, and a Master of Arts from Leeds University.
Obasanjo calls for sack of INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu
In another development, Legit.ng reported that former president Olusegun Obasanjo has lambasted the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, for failing to use BVAS and IRev during the 2023 election.
Obasanjo said Yakubu and other INEC officials at the state and local government levels should be sacked.
The former Nigerian leader explained how the INEC chairperson should be appointed and the kind of persons to appoint.
