The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has been criticised over its decision to dump President Tinubu of the 2027 election

Ilyasu Kwankwaso faulted the ACF's move and urged the Forum to focus on more pressing issues in the north and stop attacking President Tinubu

The Arewa Forum on Wednesday announces support for northern presidential candidates and faulted President Tinubu’s harsh economic reforms

A leading member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano state, Ilyasu Kwankwaso, has called on the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to focus on resolving the myriads of problems faced by the north instead of attacking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government on political issues.

Kwankwaso also advised the ACF to initiate a roundtable discussion that would involve religious, traditional, and political leaders in the region, regardless of their affiliations, in tackling banditry and kidnapping and other problems confronting the region.

The APC chieftain spoke on Thursday, November 21, in Kano, reacting to the recent outcome of the ACF meeting held in Kaduna, where a communique was issued attacking the federal government for alleged neglect of the region.

Recall that on Wednesday, the ACF announced its decision to support northerners running for the presidency and others who might be interested in contesting for elections in 2027.

In a communique by its national publicity secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, faulted President Tinubu's economic reforms and warned that unless urgent steps are taken, the north may face severe economic difficulties.

As reported by Leadership, reacting on Thursday, Kwankwaso said:

“We the north should look inward on how to solve pressing menaces facing us and stop a blame game attitude of transfer of aggression on President Tinubu.”

He also said that although it is normal for the ACF to speak on issues threatening the northern states, he however counselled the forum to look for a true solution towards confronting the challenges of the region.

“We in the north should listen and act on what the former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa said, that we do not like ourselves. This is more of the reason why we have not been able to unite and face the challenges bedeviling the region.”

2027: Asari Dokubo dumps Tinubu, declares northern alliance

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo accused President Tinubu of betrayal despite heavily supporting Tinubu's 2023 presidential campaign.

Dokubo announced plans to form a political alliance with Northern leaders, distancing himself from Yoruba allies, whom he accused of betrayal.

Dokubo expressed regret over his longstanding loyalty to Tinubu, highlighting their friendship since the 1990s.

