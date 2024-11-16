Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Olayide Adelami, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ondo state governorship election, emerged victorious at his polling unit.

At Unit 16, Igboroko 2, Ward 03, Ahmadiya Grammar School, Iselu, Owo, the APC secured 209 votes, decisively defeating its major rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which garnered 11 votes.

How Ondo deputy gov Adelami voted

As reported by Vanguard, Adelami, who cast his vote on Saturday morning, November 16, commended the smooth conduct of the election, particularly at his polling unit.

He expressed confidence in his party’s prospects, citing their vigorous campaigns and widespread acceptance across the state’s 18 local government areas.

The polling unit has a total of 850 registered voters, highlighting a significant turnout in favour of the APC.

Ondo guber poll: EFCC operatives storm polling units

In another development, Legit.ng reported that EFCC officials were spotted at some polling units as vote buying reportedly resurfaced in the ongoing Ondo state gubernatorial election.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency landed in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Saturday, November 16.

This followed reports that several polling units were reportedly engaged in alleged voter inducements during the ongoing election.

