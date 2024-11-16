Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Akure, Ondo state - Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bias.

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 Ondo governorship election is ongoing in several parts of the state.

Speaking on Saturday morning, November 16, at his polling unit in Apoi Ward II, Unit 004, RCM, Idumado quarters Kiribo, Ese Odo council area of Ondo state, Ajayi said he received reports of delays in the commencement of voting in parts of the state. The 56-year-old stated that it took almost 10 minutes before he could cast his vote, describing it as an attempt to frustrate voters.

He said:

"The system has been compromised. It is sad INEC can't conduct election well in one state."

Ondo: Politicians begin vote-buying

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some party agents handed out signed papers to voters at PU007, Ajagba ward 2, Irele local government area (LGA) of Ondo state.

Some voters in Ondo disclosed that the papers would be used to collect cash from the agents after the election. They do not know the exact amount yet.

