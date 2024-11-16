BREAKING: DSS Arrests Vote Buyer with 2 'Ghana Must Go' Bags Containing Cash in Ondo Gov Election
- The DSS has arrested a suspected vote buyer with two Ghana must-go bags in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo state
- The vote buyer was said to have been arrested in Akure, the state capital and the cash was suspected to have been meant to influence the election
- According to the report, the arrest took place at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007, located outside St. Stephen's Primary School in Akure
In a significant move to curb electoral malpractices, officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a suspected vote-buyer in the ongoing Ondo governorship election. The suspect was caught red-handed with two bags of money, believed to be intended for inducing voters at the polls.
The arrest took place at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007, located outside St. Stephen's Primary School in Akure, Ondo State, around 9 a.m. on election day. The DSS's swift action is a testament to its commitment to ensuring a free and fair election. By apprehending this suspect, the DSS has sent a strong message that vote buying and other forms of electoral corruption will not be tolerated.
The Ondo governorship election has been closely watched, with various stakeholders calling for a peaceful and credible process. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies have been working together to prevent any disruptions or malpractices. This arrest is a result of their collaborative efforts to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.
Vote buying is a serious issue that can undermine the democratic process. Preventing this practice is essential to ensuring that the will of the people is respected. The DSS's prompt action, in this case, demonstrates its dedication to protecting the electoral process and upholding the rule of law.
This arrest is not an isolated incident; other security agencies have also been working to prevent electoral malpractices.
See the video of the arrest here:
DJ playing music at Aiyedatiwa polling unit
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ondo governorship election is going on with a bit of entertainment as a DJ is spotted playing soft music at a polling unit.
The development happened at Ward 4, Obenla community in Ilaje local government area of the state; this is where Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is expected to cast his vote.
Governor Aiyedatiwa is the APC candidate in the election, and he will be battling the people's vote to defeat his strongest opponent, Agboola Ajayi of the PDP.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng