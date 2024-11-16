The DSS has arrested a suspected vote buyer with two Ghana must-go bags in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo state

In a significant move to curb electoral malpractices, officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a suspected vote-buyer in the ongoing Ondo governorship election. The suspect was caught red-handed with two bags of money, believed to be intended for inducing voters at the polls.

The arrest took place at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007, located outside St. Stephen's Primary School in Akure, Ondo State, around 9 a.m. on election day. The DSS's swift action is a testament to its commitment to ensuring a free and fair election. By apprehending this suspect, the DSS has sent a strong message that vote buying and other forms of electoral corruption will not be tolerated.

The Ondo governorship election has been closely watched, with various stakeholders calling for a peaceful and credible process. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies have been working together to prevent any disruptions or malpractices. This arrest is a result of their collaborative efforts to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

Vote buying is a serious issue that can undermine the democratic process. Preventing this practice is essential to ensuring that the will of the people is respected. The DSS's prompt action, in this case, demonstrates its dedication to protecting the electoral process and upholding the rule of law.

This arrest is not an isolated incident; other security agencies have also been working to prevent electoral malpractices.

