Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Akure, Ondo state - Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election, has won his polling unit (PU).

As reported by The Cable on Saturday afternoon, November 16, Ajayi conveniently defeated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to clinch PU004, Apoi Ward II, Kiribo, Ese-Odo local government area (LGA) of Ondo state.

Agboola wins polling unit. Photo credits: @OndoAPC, @A_AgboolaAjayi

Source: Twitter

The results showed that Ajayi garnered 194 votes, significantly outpacing Governor Aiyedatiwa, who secured just 3 votes.

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) trailed with 1 vote, while 6 votes were deemed void.

This victory in Apoi Ward 2 marks a strong showing for the PDP in the region, with Ajayi benefiting from considerable local support.

Check out the result below:

APC: 3

PDP: 194

ZLP: 1

Void votes: 6

Ondo: Ajayi chides INEC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ajayi accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bias.

Speaking on Saturday morning, November 16, at his polling unit, Ajayi said he received reports of delays in the commencement of voting in parts of the state. The 56-year-old stated that it took almost 10 minutes before he could cast his vote, describing it as an attempt to frustrate voters.

Source: Legit.ng