BREAKING: PDP Defeats Ruling APC in Agboola Ajayi’s Polling Unit in Ondo, Result Emerges
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Akure, Ondo state - Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election, has won his polling unit (PU).
As reported by The Cable on Saturday afternoon, November 16, Ajayi conveniently defeated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to clinch PU004, Apoi Ward II, Kiribo, Ese-Odo local government area (LGA) of Ondo state.
The results showed that Ajayi garnered 194 votes, significantly outpacing Governor Aiyedatiwa, who secured just 3 votes.
The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) trailed with 1 vote, while 6 votes were deemed void.
This victory in Apoi Ward 2 marks a strong showing for the PDP in the region, with Ajayi benefiting from considerable local support.
Check out the result below:
APC: 3
PDP: 194
ZLP: 1
Void votes: 6
Ondo: Ajayi chides INEC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ajayi accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bias.
Speaking on Saturday morning, November 16, at his polling unit, Ajayi said he received reports of delays in the commencement of voting in parts of the state. The 56-year-old stated that it took almost 10 minutes before he could cast his vote, describing it as an attempt to frustrate voters.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.