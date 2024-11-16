EFCC officials were spotted at some polling units as vote buying reportedly resurfaced in the ongoing Ondo state gubernatorial election

Operatives of the anti-graft agency landed in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Saturday, November 16

This is as several polling units were reportedly engaged in alleged voter inducements during the ongoing election

Akure, Ondo state - On Saturday, November 16, there was reported vote trading at Ward 02, Polling Unit 3, Eruoba, and Polling Unit 17, Egbedi Ward 11, Owode Imuagun, Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The two polling units are located in Arakale Market Area in the Akure local government area of the state.

As reported by The Punch, A man designated for the assignment (vote-buying) paid voters at Eruoba Ward, an undisclosed amount after they performed their civic responsibility (voted).

The Punch observed that the voters were directed to a nearby building where they received an undisclosed amount of money.

EFCC stormed the polling units as vote buying resurfaced

Following this development, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the polling units along Arakale Road to monitor the ongoing electoral exercise.

As of the time of filing this report, there was, however, no arrest made by the anti-graft agency.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DSS arrested a suspected vote buyer with two Ghana must-go bags in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo state.

The vote buyer was said to have been arrested in Akure, the state capital and the cash was suspected to have been meant to influence the election.

According to the report, the arrest took place at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007, located outside St. Stephen's Primary School in Akure.

