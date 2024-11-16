Abbas Mimiko, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate in the Ondo state governorship election, has urged electoral officials in the ongoing gubernatorial election to be professional in the discharge of their duties

Mimiko was spotted at a polling unit in Akure garage, Ondo West, expressing his frustration about possible manipulation of the ongoing exercise

The governorship hopeful who is running against the incumbent APC candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, called for a free, fair and credible election

Abbas Mimiko, candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo state governorship election, has warned party agents, security personnel and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to allow voters to be influenced.

Abbas Mimiko, the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), was spotted at a polling unit in Ondo. Photo credit: Abbas Mimiko

As reported by The Cable, the governorship hopeful was livid as he issued the warning.

Mimiko spoke at the polling unit 23, Ward 7, Akure garage, Ondo West, on Saturday, November 16.

Ondo election: Mimiko, other major contenders

Legit.ng reported that the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is running for election to a full term. Former deputy governor Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is running against him.

Specifically, 18 political parties including the ruling APC and its candidate, Aiyedatiwa; PDP's Ajayi; among others are contesting in the poll.

"I'll win," Aiyedatiwa says after voting

But Aiyedatiwa who voted at about 9 am at his Igbo Ward 4, Obenla community in the Ilaje LGA of the state on Saturday morning has said he will emerge the winner in the ongoing governorship election in the state, PM News reported.

Ondo guber poll: DSS arrests vote buyer with bags of cash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DSS arrested a suspected vote buyer with two Ghana must-go bags in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo state.

The vote buyer was said to have been arrested in Akure, the state capital and the cash was suspected to have been meant to influence the election.

According to the report, the arrest took place at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007, located outside St. Stephen's Primary School in Akure.

