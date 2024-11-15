The family of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reacted to the endorsement of SDP candidate, Bamidele Akingboye, ahead of the November 16 governorship election

Professor Oluwole Akeredolu, the head of the Akeredolu family, said Olufemi’s support for Akingboye was a personal decision and not the family’s position

The family acknowledged Olufemi Akeredolu’s association with the SDP but made it clear that his views were independent and did not reflect the collective stance of the Akeredolu family

Ondo state, Akure - The family of the late Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has distanced itself from his younger brother, Olufemi Akeredolu's endorsement of a Social Democratic Party candidate, Bamidele Akingboye.

Late Akeredolu’s Family speaks on brother's dumping Aiyedatiwa ahead of Ondo election. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

Ahead of the November 16, Ondo state governorship election, they described the move as a personal decision that does not reflect the family’s views or stance.

Recall that Olufemi Akeredolu, the younger brother of the late governor, declared his support for the SDP candidate, Bamidele Akingboye, during an event in Akure, the state capital, on Thursday, November 14.

He noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would not his endorsement in the forthcoming election and urged voters to prioritize the integrity and capability of candidates over party affiliations.

Reacting via a press statement released on Friday, November 15, the family head, Professor Oluwole Akeredolu, stated unequivocally that the endorsement does not represent the family’s position, The Punch reported.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Professor Oluwole Akeredolu (the immediate younger brother of the recently departed Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu) is the head of the Akeredolu Family and solely authorised to speak on behalf of the Family. Neither he nor any of the principal members of the Family has declared support for the SDP. The Akeredolu Family has not declared any such support,” the statement read.

The family acknowledged Olufemi’s involvement with the SDP but clarified that his actions were his own and did not represent the Akeredolu family.

“We are not unaware of the activities of Olufemi Akeredolu (the youngest of the brothers of the immediate past Governor of Ondo State) and his association with the SDP. He is an adult, an individual with an inalienable right to freedom of association. He does not speak for the Family, neither is he authorised to do so,” it added.

