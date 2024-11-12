Other things being equal, some supposed contenders in the forthcoming Ondo state governorship election 2024 will give up on their purported ambition

Legit.ng reports that in Nigeria, it is common for political office aspirants to relinquish their objective in the dying minutes

Going by fresh information from Ondo, several lesser-known parties will officially align with the two major parties soon

Akure, Ondo state - Four days to the 2024 Ondo state governorship election, it has emerged that about eight political parties would align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, November 12, the deals to join the two bigger parties were struck at the weekend, with announcements for support for either the APC or PDP candidates to be made before Friday, November 15.

A source divulged:

“About eight of the smaller parties want to ally with the bigger parties. These parties’ alliances want to make money from the proposed alliance.

“Many of them have been talking with the leadership of the APC and the PDP and some of the agreements were sealed last weekend and before Friday all of them would announce where they belong.”

Another source said:

“It is clear that some candidates of some parties would step down for either Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa (APC candidate) or Agboola Ajayi of the PDP any moment from now because those concerned have concluded the arrangement over the weekend. But the terms of their agreement is what I can’t say for now but there is going to be a merger before Friday.”

Ondo election: Obi canvasses for LP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, said the party's candidate, Sola Ebiseni, has the right potential to ensure holistic development in Ondo state.

Obi said Ebiseni believes in a Nigeria rooted in fairness, equity, and justice, adding that the gubernatorial hopeful has what it takes to make Ondo thrive.

