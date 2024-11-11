Sensitive materials for the Ondo State governorship election, including ballot papers, have arrived ahead of the November 16 poll

The Nigerian Air Force delivered the materials to Akure, where they were received by CBN officials

INEC confirmed the successful delivery of the materials, ensuring readiness for the election

Akure, Ondo state - Sensitive materials for the upcoming Ondo State governorship election have safely arrived in Akure, the state capital, ahead of the poll scheduled for Saturday, 16 November.

The materials, which are crucial for conducting a transparent and secure election, were transported by the Nigerian Air Force and received by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

INEC receives election materials for Ondo state

The arrival of these materials represents a significant step towards ensuring a smooth electoral process in Ondo State.

The timely delivery of election materials is essential for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the election without delays.

The materials include sensitive items such as ballot papers, result sheets, and other essential documents required for the voting process.

In a brief message shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, November 11, INEC confirmed the successful delivery of the materials to Akure.

The post read:

“Breaking News! Sensitive materials for the Ondo State governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, 16th November 2024, have arrived in Akure, the state capital, and have been received by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The materials were conveyed to Akure by the Nigerian Air Force.”

Ondo election: IGP bans Amotekun, others from participating

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as the Ondo State governorship election approaches, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has placed a ban on the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) and Vigilante Corps from participating in the election process.

The IGP’s latest orders, which were announced on Sunday, November 10, through the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, noted that the move was aimed at ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election.

Adejobi clarified that the directive prohibits the two groups from engaging in any form of election security duties during the November 16, 2024, gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

