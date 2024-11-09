Some chieftains of the ruling APC have sent a strong warning to the party's chairman as political tension over the governorship election in the state escalates

They told Ganuje not to set the state on fire in his bid to ensure Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa emerges the winner of the November 16 election

In a strongly worded letter, members of the group, Osun Patriots, made it clear that they would not support Aiyedatiwa in the election

Some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state have warned Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the party’s national chairman.

Ondo APC chieftains warn Ganduje over Aiyedatiwa's re-election in the November poll. Photo credit: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Ganduje was warned against setting the state on fire in a bid to favour Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the party’s candidate for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Daily Trust reported that in a letter dated November 6, 2024, addressed to and received by Ganduje in Abuja, the APC members under the umbrella of Osun Patriots said they won’t work for Aiyedatiwa.

The letter signed by their Coordinator, Comrade Dele Oyewo, said Ganduje and the National Working Committee (NWC) had failed to address the issues around the primary election that produced Aiyedatiwa as candidate for the election.

Recall that they had adopted candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Otunba Benson Akingboye, ahead of the November election sequel to their grievances over the outcome of the APC primary poll.

The letter reads in part:

“It is going to be almost impossible to work with the party and the governor for the November 16 gubernatorial election.

“We pray that in a bid to favour Gov. Aiyedatiwa, some people will not set Ondo state on fire. Meanwhile what would eventually remove Gov. Aiyedatiwa from office is already cooking even when he is forcefully declared as the winner of the election. We have told our people not to waste their precious votes.

“If truly the party leadership is concerned about the great future of our dear party and the good people of Ondo state, it will see this write-up as a clarion call rather than attack on the party. We are monitoring all the activities very closely from all quarters.”

