Days after the attack on on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state, the federal government has linked the criminal act to the ISWAP terrorists

Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, disclosed this on Thursday, June 9, after a meeting of the National Security Council

The minister, however, said the government has located the perpetrators of the Owo attack and zeroed in on ISWAP terrorist group

State House, Abuja - The federal government says the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) was behind the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, that led to the death of about 38 persons on Sunday, June 5.

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this on Thursday, June 9, while briefing State House reporters after a meeting of the National Security Council, Daily Trust reported.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Owo attack: FG has located the perpetrators, says interior minister

Speaking further, Aregbesola said the government has been able to locate the perpetrators of the Owo attack and zeroed in on ISWAP terrorist group.

The minister, who briefed the newsmen alongside Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, said security agencies had been directed to go after the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

The minister said the group was out to pitch Nigerians against one another and make it appear as ethno-religious war.

He, however, said there was no ethnic agenda in the attack, urging Nigerians to unite and defeat the terrorists.

Scores of worshippers were killed while others injured during Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Concerns on blasphemy killings in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Aregbesola stated that the security council is also concerned about killings in the name of blasphemy.

The minister said the security agencies have been directed to go after perpetrators of both incidents that occurred in Sokoto state and Abuja recently.

He added that enough security arrangement has been made for the Ekiti State gubernatorial election taking place on June 18, 2022.

Owo attack: Governor Akeredolu issues directive to honour victims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, directed all public buildings, facilities, and official residences to fly all flags in the state at half-mast for seven days in honor of the victims of the Owo terror attack on Sunday.

Akeredolu made this known on Monday, June 6 via a statement issued by his press secretary, Richard Olatunde.

The governor described the incident as a collective loss to the entire state.

