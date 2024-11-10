The IGP has prohibited Amotekun and Vigilante Corps from participating in the Ondo governorship election to ensure a peaceful process

Specialized police units, including the Special Intervention Squad and K-9 Unit, will be deployed to secure all areas in Ondo State

Warning Against Violence: The IGP warned political thugs that anyone disrupting the election will face strict legal action

As the Ondo State governorship election approaches, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has placed a ban on the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) and Vigilante Corps from participating in the election process.

The IGP’s latest orders, which were announced on Sunday, November 10, through the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, noted that the move was aimed at ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election.

IGP orders Amotekun, vigilante groups to stand down during Ondo election Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Adejobi clarified that the directive prohibits the two groups from engaging in any form of election security duties during the November 16, 2024, gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

IGP expresses readiness for Ondo election

The IGP emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force is fully prepared to provide robust security for the election.

A comprehensive security plan has been outlined, involving the deployment of specialized units and equipment to ensure safety and order across the 18 Local Government Areas, 203 Wards, and 3,933 Polling Units in Ondo State.

“The IGP has confirmed that comprehensive plans have been set in motion to guarantee a smooth election, including the strategic deployment of adequate personnel, resources, and state-of-the-art equipment,” the statement read.

The police chief’s plan includes the use of officers from specialized units such as the Special Intervention Squad, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Protection Unit, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, K-9 Unit, and the Federal Investigation and Intelligence Response Team.

Additionally, the Federal Intelligence and Security Task Force will collaborate with other security agencies to maintain order throughout the election period, Channels Television reported.

IGP warns against political thuggery

The IGP has also issued a stern warning to political thugs and anyone intending to disrupt the electoral process.

Egbetokun’s directive stresses that anyone found engaging in violence or electoral disruption will face severe legal consequences, New Telegraph reported.

“The IGP has also issued a stern warning to political thugs and any individuals or groups who may contemplate acts of violence or disruption before, during, or after the election: they will face the full force of the law,” Adejobi said.

Ondo election: Group dumps gov Aiyedatiwa for SDP candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state called the Ondo Patriots, has declared its support for Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Benson Akingboye in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The APC group rejected the ruling party’s candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a week before the Saturday, November 16 governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng