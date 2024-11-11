Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has visited Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state

Aiyedatiwa is the candidate of the APC in the Saturday, November 16, governorship election in Ondo state

According to the APC, the former president wish Governor Aiyedatiwa well in the forthcoming election in the state

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has wished Lucky Aiyedatiwa victory in the upcoming Ondo governorship election. This gesture is a significant endorsement for Aiyedatiwa, who is the Ondo governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the APC, in a tweet on Monday, November 11, the former President visited the Ondo state governor earlier in the day and added that Obasanjo wished Aiyedatiwa well in the forthcoming election.

The tweet reads:

"Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Ondo State, HE. Lucky Aiyedatiwa @LuckyAiyedatiwa at the Government House in Akure. Ahead of Saturday's governorship election, Obasanjo wished the governor a successful re-election."

How Aiyedatiwa won APC governorship primary

Aiyedatiwa's primary election victory was decisive. He secured 48,569 votes to beat his closest rival, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who polled 15,343 votes. The APC candidate's campaign focus on promoting development and progress in Ondo State likely resonated with voters.

As the election approaches, Aiyedatiwa has emphasized the importance of a peaceful and issue-driven campaign. He has urged aspirants and their followers to eschew violence and instead engage in a contest of ideas and choices.

Obasanjo's support for Aiyedatiwa is expected to boost his chances in the election. The former president's influence and reputation could help sway undecided voters and mobilize support for Aiyedatiwa's candidacy.

The Ondo governorship election is scheduled to take place on November 16, and Aiyedatiwa's victory would be a significant win for the APC in the state.

