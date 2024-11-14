New Edo state governor, Monday Okpebholo, has claimed that a day after the keenly-contested September 21 governorship election, he found a dead bat in his bedroom

Okpebholo said he saw the flying mammal while he was awaiting the results of the 2024 Edo state governorship election, but God saved him

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain urged Edo residents and lovers of democracy globally to always put their trust only in God

Benin City, Edo state - Senator Monday Okpebholo, the new Edo state governor, has said he battled principalities and powers on his way to clinching the top seat at the government house.

Legit.ng reported on Tuesday, November 12, that Okpebholo took his oath of office in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

Monday Okpebholo saw off the challenge of an incumbent government to win the 2024 Edo state governorship election. Photo credits: @m_akpakomiza, McDonald Wildlife Photography Inc.

Speaking at his post-swearing-in thanksgiving service in Benin City on Wednesday, November 13, Okpebholo said he “found a dead bat on his bed” hours before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the election. According to him, he had no “prior spiritual consultations or help from native doctors”.

The Cable quoted Okpebholo as saying:

"After the election on Sunday morning (September 22, 2024), I came to my room. I met a bat had died on my bed, without me shooting any arrow. But, the spirit of God was there. The arrow of God. The hand of God delivered me."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his congratulations to Senator Okpebholo on his inauguration as the Governor of Edo state.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu (information and strategy), the Nigerian leader bemoaned the alleged attempts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to undermine the legislative branch, which he said hindered its effectiveness for much of its tenure.

