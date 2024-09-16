Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Senator Monday Okpebholo emerged as a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, notably following his triumph in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the 2024 gubernatorial contest in Edo state.

Read quick facts about Okpebholo, APC candidate for the Edo election. Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo

Aside from being in the race, there are things Nigerians, especially the good people of Edo state, don't know about Okpebholo.

This article by Legit.ng explores interesting facts about the APC candidate who wished to take over from Governor Godwin Obaseki and rule Edo state in the next four years.

Okpebholo is 54 years

As reported by Vanguard, Okpebholo was born in 1970 in Uromi, Edo state. He was raised in a modest family and imbued with the core values of integrity and diligence.

The APC candidate attended UNIBEN, UI

Okpebholo began his educational journey in Uromi. His upbringing in Uromi encompassed schooling at local institutions for both primary and secondary education.

He then embarked on higher education at the University of Benin (UNIBEN). There, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics and also a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the same institution. Also, he obtained a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan (UI).

Okpebholo is blessed with 4 children

Okpebholo’s family background is deeply intertwined with the fabric of Edo state. Despite ascending to political eminence, he maintains a strong connection with his familial heritage.

Senator Monday Okpebholo is married and blessed with four children, each excelling in their chosen endeavours.

He is an entrepreneur

Senator Monday Okpebholo is a businessman who has cultivated a diverse portfolio, encompassing ventures in hospitality, construction, oil and gas, and agriculture.

A former PDP chieftain

Senator Okpebholo’s journey into politics commenced in 2003 with his candidacy for the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC candidate is a member of RCCG

Apart from his involvement in politics Senator Monday Okpebholo is a committed Christian and an active member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Okpebholo is ex-Edo senator

Senator Monday Okpebholo (APC) Okpebholo served as the Edo Central senatorial district senator in the 10th National Assembly. In February 2024, he won the Edo state APC gubernatorial primary election.

It will be important to note that Hon. Dennis Idahosa is Okpebholo's running mate in the upcoming Edo governorship election, which will be held on Saturday, September 21.

Edo 2024: AA candidate Okojie backs APC's Okpebholo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Action Alliance (AAC) candidate, Tom Iseghhi-Okojie, stepped down from the September 21 Edo state governorship election race.

Okojie and his running mate dropped their ambition and declared support for APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, "in the interest of Edo state".

The APC is hopeful that Okpebholo will take over from Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki who had earlier declared the Saturday poll a do-or-die affair.

