BREAKING: Okpebholo Sworn-In As Edo State Gov, Takes Over From Obaseki
Monday Okpebholo has officially been sworn in as the new governor of Edo State, taking over from outgoing governor Godwin Obaseki.
This historic transition was marked by a well-attended inauguration ceremony held on Tuesday, November 12, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.
Alongside Okpebholo, Dennis Idahosa took the oath of office as the new Deputy Governor.
The inauguration, held just two months after Okpebholo's victory in the Edo gubernatorial elections on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, signifies the beginning of a new political era.
Addressing the crowd, Okpebholo expressed gratitude to the people of Edo for their support, promising to deliver a "prosperous and united" state during his tenure.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
More details later...
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944