BREAKING: Okpebholo Sworn-In As Edo State Gov, Takes Over From Obaseki

Monday Okpebholo has officially been sworn in as the new governor of Edo State, taking over from outgoing governor Godwin Obaseki.

This historic transition was marked by a well-attended inauguration ceremony held on Tuesday, November 12, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

Okpebholo Sworn-In As Edo State Gov, Takes Over From Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Alongside Okpebholo, Dennis Idahosa took the oath of office as the new Deputy Governor.

The inauguration, held just two months after Okpebholo's victory in the Edo gubernatorial elections on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, signifies the beginning of a new political era.

Addressing the crowd, Okpebholo expressed gratitude to the people of Edo for their support, promising to deliver a "prosperous and united" state during his tenure.

More details later...

Source: Legit.ng