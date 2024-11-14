All the Edo state-owned bank accounts in all the commercial banks in the country have been frozen

The newly sworn-in Edo state governor, Monday Okpebholo, gave the order on Thursday, November 14

Governor Okpebholo warned commercial banks to ensure that not a dime is taken out of the state-owned accounts until there is further notice

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Monday Okpebholo has ordered the freezing of Edo state-owned bank accounts with immediate effect, until further notice.

Okpebholo gave the order on Thursday, November 14 two days after assuming office.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, said all commercial banks, heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have been warned to comply with the order immediately without any delays.

Itua made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, November 14, Channels Television reports.

According to the statement, MDAs and civil servants who flout the order will be severely punished.

“All bank accounts in all the commercial banks have been frozen. Commercial banks must comply with the order and ensure that not a dime is taken out of the confers of Government until there is further notice.

“Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies must comply with this order and ensure that there is full compliance without any further delays.”

Governor Okpebholo insisted that the order stand until after the necessary investigations and reconciliation.

Itua added that Okpebholo would do the needful and decide on the way forward after the investigation.

The governor also ordered relevant government agencies to reverse the ministry of roads and bridges to the ministry of works.

Okpebholo disclosed that in the coming days, his administration will look into more actions of the previous administration while decisions will be taken that will be in the best interest of Edo state.

