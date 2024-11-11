Okpebholo Announces First Appointment Ahead Of Inauguration, Details Emerge
- Edo State Governor-elect Monday Okpebholo has appointed Fred Itua as Chief Press Secretary, with the appointment taking effect on November 12, 2024
- Okpebholo’s choice of Itua, a seasoned journalist, emphasizes a commitment to transparent communication within his administration
- Itua’s experience as Assistant Political Editor at The Sun newspaper positions him as a valuable asset for the governor-elect’s communication team
In a move to set the tone for his incoming administration, Edo State Governor-elect Monday Okpebholo has appointed Fred Itua as Chief Press Secretary.
The appointment, effective November 12, 2024, is the first official designation by Okpebholo’s administration and highlights a commitment to transparent communication with the public.
The governor-elect praised Itua’s journalistic experience and dedication to professionalism as crucial for the new administration’s communication efforts.
Itua brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously held the position of Assistant Political Editor at The Sun newspaper.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
His background in political journalism has earned him a reputation for thorough and balanced reporting.
More details later...
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944