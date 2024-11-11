Edo State Governor-elect Monday Okpebholo has appointed Fred Itua as Chief Press Secretary, with the appointment taking effect on November 12, 2024

Okpebholo’s choice of Itua, a seasoned journalist, emphasizes a commitment to transparent communication within his administration

Itua’s experience as Assistant Political Editor at The Sun newspaper positions him as a valuable asset for the governor-elect’s communication team

Okpebholo Announces First Appointment Ahead Of Inauguration, Details Emerge

Source: Facebook

The governor-elect praised Itua’s journalistic experience and dedication to professionalism as crucial for the new administration’s communication efforts.

Itua brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously held the position of Assistant Political Editor at The Sun newspaper.

His background in political journalism has earned him a reputation for thorough and balanced reporting.

More details later...

Source: Legit.ng