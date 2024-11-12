Senator Monday Okpebholo was on Tuesday, November 12, sworn in as the 6th elected governor of Edo state

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a message to the new governor, asking him to work diligently to enhance the living standards of Edo people

Tinubu took the opportunity to criticise the past government of Godwin Obaseki, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.

Benin City, Edo state - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, November 12, extended his congratulations to Senator Monday Okpebholo on his inauguration as the Governor of Edo state.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu (information and strategy), the Nigerian leader urged Governor Okpebholo to diligently work to enhance the living standards of the people of Edo state and make a significant impact during his tenure.

Tinubu tasks Okpebholo on prioritising living standards of Edo residents. Photo credits: @m_akpakomiza, @EzraUkanwa

Source: Twitter

Following his triumph in the state governorship election held on September 21, 2024, Okpebholo officially took over from former governor Godwin Obaseki.

Reflecting on the transition, President Tinubu noted that after eight years under Obaseki’s administration, Edo state is rejoining the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He emphasised the importance of Governor Okpebholo justifying the confidence placed in him and the APC while fostering true democracy and effective governance in the state.

The President encouraged Okpebholo to empower the Legislature and other vital government institutions throughout his administration, underscoring that a robust and independent legislature is essential for achieving democratic good governance.

Edo: Tinubu chides Obaseki administration

Expressing concerns, President Tinubu lamented the alleged attempts by Obaseki to undermine the legislative branch, which he said hindered its effectiveness for much of its tenure.

Additionally, President Tinubu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the Edo governorship election 2024 and encouraged the agency to "strive for even greater excellence" in the upcoming Ondo governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Okpebholo's swearing-in: Kalu reacts

In the same vein, Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the house of representatives, congratulated Okpebholo.

Kalu wrote on his verified X handle:

"Earlier today, alongside other leaders of our great party, the All Progressives Congress @OfficialAPCNg, I attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Governor-Elect of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, and his Deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa.

"Once again, I congratulate the Governor and his Deputy and I am confident that they will lead the state with vision and purpose."

Okpebholo appoints Oshiomhole’s son as commissioner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Okpebholo appointed Cyril Adams Oshiomhole as commissioner for health.

Barrister Musa Ikhilor was also appointed as secretary to the state government (SSG) and Samson Osagie as the attorney-general and commissioner for justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng