Monday Okpebholo, the newly inaugurated Governor of Edo State, has hit the ground running by announcing key appointments to his administration. Musa Ikhilor, a seasoned lawyer, has been appointed as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). He brings over 11 years of experience in legislative drafting, parliamentary administration, and lawmaking procedures to the table.

Okpebholo has also nominated two prominent individuals for key positions: Samson Osagie as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and Dr. Cyril Adams Oshiomhole as Commissioner for Health. However, these nominations are subject to confirmation by the Edo State House of Assembly.

How new Edo governor hit the ground running

Dr. Samson Osagie, the nominee for Attorney-General, boasts an impressive resume. He was called to the Nigerian Bar on March 22, 1995, and currently serves as Vice President of the African Bar Association (West African Region). His political experience includes two terms in the Edo State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives, where he rose to the position of Minority Whip.

Dr. Cyril Adams Oshiomhole, son of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has an equally impressive academic background. He began his educational journey at St. Anne's Primary School and Command Secondary School, before pursuing higher education at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Medicine and Surgery. He furthered his studies at Tulane University, Harvard University, and Queen Mary University, London, specializing in Environmental Health, Toxicology, and Disaster Management, Clinical Research, and Gastroenterology.

