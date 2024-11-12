Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Deputy Governor of Edo state, Philip Shuaibu has expressed his readiness to hand over office to the newly elected governor and deputy governor of the state, whether the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki was present or not.

Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu says he will hand over to the incoming governor “whether Obaseki is there or not.” Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, Givernor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

He spoke with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

Shuaibu’s clarification comes following rumours that Obaseki was nowhere to be found in the state.

Source: Legit.ng