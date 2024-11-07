The outgoing governor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki has explained his possible plan as he prepares to leave office

Obaseki promised to submit to the EFCC if required, regarding matters relating to his eight years in office

The PDP governor also emphasizes his administration's focus on education as he lambasted the APC for criticizing his government

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has expressed his readiness to willingly submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if the anti-graft agency requires his presence in connection with his eight years of stewardship in the state.

Edo Gov Obaseki speaks on EFCC's invitation. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki, EFCC

Source: Facebook

Obaseki made this declaration on Wednesday, November 6, in Abuja during the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing Session, an event highlighting his administration’s achievements.

As reported by Vanguard, he emphasized that he is not afraid of the EFCC, stating that he would willingly surrender himself to them if needed, as he has nothing to hide.

The governor pointed out that his administration has made remarkable progress, particularly in education, and asserted that he has nothing to fear regarding any allegations.

He also criticized opposition parties, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC), for focusing on “unnecessary and silly petitions” instead of addressing the pressing issues affecting Nigerians.

Speaking further, he also described his political opponents in Edo state as “bitter” and “full of vendetta,” claiming that they are jealous of the achievements his administration has made.

“I’m not afraid of the EFCC. Why should I be? What is important is focus. I came into office and ignored the noise, concentrating on what I felt was important, and today you can see the results,” Obaseki said. “If the EFCC calls on me, I will hand myself over; I have nothing to hide.”

