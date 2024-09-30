The Edo state government alleged that Philip Shaibu perfected plans to invade the Edo state Government House on Monday, September 30 to enforce his reinstatement

The state government stated that a stay of execution appeal had been filed challenging two courts' earlier judgements on the case

There is currently a heavy presence of security at the government house, Edo, amid the ongoing political tussle

Benin City, Edo state - Security has been beefed up at the government house in Benin over the likelihood that reinstated Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, will resume office on Monday, September 30.

Many security operatives, including police officers, Department of State Services (DSS) officials and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), among others are on standby, with many armoured personnel carriers (APC) to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Philip Shaibu's gubernatorial ambition caused a rift between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki (left). Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

They prevented vehicles into the government house from the first gate with staff, journalists, visitors, and others politely asked to trek, leaving their cars behind.

Recall Governor Godwin Obaseki's camp had raised the alarm about Shaibu's likely "invasion". However, the reinstated deputy governor’s camp denied the allegation, saying he is a man of peace.

Ebomhiana Musa, Shaibu's chief press secretary (CPS), said:

““We want to put it clearly here that, unlike Governor Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu is a peace-loving man, who firmly believes in the rule of law and would not want to shed innocent blood, for whatever reason.

“As it is today, in eyes of the law and in the eyes of the good people of Edo state, indeed, Nigerians, Philip Shaibu is the de jure and de facto deputy governor of Edo state. We need not fight or struggle for that which God has given us."

Musa added:

“Crusoe Osagie (Special adviser to Edo governor on media projects), the purveyor of the fake news, is well known as an alarmist and propagandist who thrives on rumours and beer parlour gossips, with little or no respect for the ethics of our cherished profession, Journalism. So, he has to be ignored.”

Edo lawmakers go against Shaibu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Edo house of assembly accused Shaibu of leaking government secrets.

The impeachment notice is believed to be connected to the rift between Shaibu and Obaseki.

