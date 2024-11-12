President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to immediately sack the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

Former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, said Wike had given Tinubu a bad name more than any other appointee

Frank accused Wike of selling the plots of land to raise money to fight Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to order the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, to stop the ongoing demolition of the houses of the poor and vulnerable in the nation’s capital.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, accused Wike of land grabbing and allocating revoked plots of land to himself and his cronies.

Frank alleged that Wike is selling the plots of land to raise money to fight Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara

Frank said Wike’s friends are beneficiaries of the land grabbing as he has allegedly converted the land in FCT to his estate without due process.

This is contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 12.

According to Frank, one of the reasons Tinubu is called T-Pain as a result of Wike’s wickedness and harassment of the residents of the FCT.

“The revoked land is allegedly given almost immediately to his cronies, within and outside government, while he asks the victims to go to court to seek redress when he knows that he has bought the conscience of the judiciary/judges as he has continued to give them land as well as build houses for them, especially in the FCT, for reasons not well defined.”

The former APC chieftain urged Tinubu to immediately sack Wike before it’s too late.

“Don’t listen to his tomfoolery as he’s irrelevant both in Rivers and at the National level. Sack him and you will see how irrelevant he is.”

Wike speaks on demolishing more buildings in FCT

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike vowed that the demolition of shanties in Abuja would not stop, irrespective of blackmail by the opposition.

Wike, who addressed the occupants of the shanties, lamented their failure to depart the place after 22 demolitions.

The minister then asked Abba Gara, the spokesperson of the shanties, to select five people to negotiate with the government.

