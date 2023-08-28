The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has downplayed the rift between him and his principal

Reacting to his alleged feud with Governor Godwin Obaseki, Shaibu said he remains loyal to his boss

The politician made this statement a few hours after Obaseki's security aide prevented him from meeting with his principal at a public function

Benin City, Edo state - Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo state, has cleared the air regarding his alleged rift with his principal.

The deputy governor pledged his loyalty to his principal and described Obaseki as his “elder brother”, The Cable reported.

Shaibu made this assertion on Sunday at the 32nd-anniversary ceremony of Edo state, which took place at the government house, in Benin City.

Speaking at the event, Shaibu downplayed the rift, declining to make public comments about Obaseki, Channels TV reported.

"My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor and nothing more," he said.

He, however, noted that loyalty has nothing to do with his ambition to become the governor of Edo state, The Punch report added.

DSS blocks Shaibu from meeting with Obaseki

There was a mild drama on Sunday, August 27, at an event attended by the Edo state governor and his deputy, which further confirmed their rift.

The fresh drama occurred when a security aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki, stopped his deputy, Philip Shaibu, from accessing his principal.

In he photos posted online, Obaseki, who was seated beside his wife, Betsy, and Charles Aniagwu, a commissioner of Delta state, looked away as Shaibu fruitlessly explained to the plain-cloth security operative who stood his ground.

Obaseki tells deputy ‘emilokan’ won’t work in Edo guber poll

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki reignited his heated feud with his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who has been speculated to be interested in the governorship seat of Edo state ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial elections.

The governor clarified that the “emilokan spirit” popularised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not sway Edo state politics.

Source: Legit.ng