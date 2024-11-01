The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the recent judgment stopping allocation to Rivers state

APC said will stand with and by the judgment of the court according to “Sections 120, 121, and 122" of the constitution

The APC chairman in Rivers State, Sir Tony Okocha, said the political crisis rocking Rivers state is between Governor "Sim Fubara and Sim Fubara”

FCT, Abuja - Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara has been warned to stop his continuous blackmail of President Bola Tinubu, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the Judiciary over the recent judgment stopping allocation to Rivers state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said Fubara’s sentiments can never trump facts in the face of the law.

The APC chairman in Rivers state, Sir Tony Okocha, said Fubara’s attempt at blackmail will not save his sinking political career.

As reported by Vanguard, Okocha stated this while speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, November 1.

“We are also using this opportunity to speak against attempts to disparage innocent persons namely; Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister. In all the cases in court, there are about 32 cases in which he is not a party to any. Why bring in the President?”

He said the way out of the political crisis rocking the state is for Fubara to obey the law of the land, including the law regarding budget.

“Sections 120, 121, and 122 speak to this issue regarding budget clearly.

“We stand with and by the judgment of the court because it is what will hold sway in the civil society, it is the court, not one-man morality.”

The APC caretaker chairman said Fubara is Nyesom Wike’s investment.”

“Wike brought Fubara to where he is today. He lifted him from obscurity to political crescendo. Nobody is suffocating anybody. The fight in Rivers state is between Sim Fubara and Sim Fubara”.

Fubara reacts to court judgement stopping FG allocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fubara reacted as the court stopped the federal government from sending allocation to Rivers state.

Legit.ng reported that Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly filed the suit before the court.

Reacting swiftly, Fubara, during a special thanksgiving service in Rivers state, maintained that the court judgement is the least of his worries.

