President Bola Tinubu has come under heavy criticism for appointing Bianca Ojukwu as a minister in his government

This is as the APC in Anambra state accused Tinubu of anti-party activities and rejected Bianca's ministerial nomination

Recall that President Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday and appointed Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu as the minister of state foreign affairs

Anambra state, Awka - The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Anambra state have rejected Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu’s nomination as a minister-designate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as an “anti-party action.”

Anambra APC threatens mass defection to APGA

During an emergency meeting of party stakeholders in Awka on Thursday, October 24, the APC leaders questioned the rationale behind the president’s decision to appoint her without consulting party members.

High Chief Bunty Onuigbo, South East Zonal Secretary of APC and member of the APC Elders Forum in Anambra, spoke on behalf of the stakeholders.

Onuigbo said this move could lead to mass defections to rival party in the state.

He described the appointment as a gross violation of party loyalty that undermines the morale of their members.

“This is nothing but an act of anti-party, and it is detrimental,” Onuigbo stated.

He questioned the implications of the appointment, asking:

“Does Mr. President want a mass defection of APC members in Anambra to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)? Is he indirectly working for APGA in Anambra State?”

The Nigerian Tribune and Daily Trust confirmed the report on Friday, October 25.

Recall that on Wednesday, Tinubu rejigged his cabinet.

President Tinubu sacked five ministers and re-assigned 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios and appointed seven new ministers for Senate confirmation.

Power minister hails Tinubu for cabinet reshuffle

