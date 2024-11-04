The APC Solidarity Vanguard, led by Alhaji Salisu Yakubu, has urged President Tinubu to call Minister of Defence Alhaji Muhammad Badaru to order

Yakubu criticized Badaru for engaging in anti-party activities, warning that these interactions could jeopardize the APC's influence

The group called for urgent action from President Tinubu to counter Badaru's activities and maintain party cohesion, reaffirming their loyalty to the APC

President Bola Tinubu has been called upon to address the actions of Minister of Defence Alhaji Muhammad Badaru, whom they accuse of undermining the stability of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Specifically, the group expressed concerns about Badaru’s interactions with opposition figures in the north.

The group expressed their concerns in a statement released on Monday, November 4, and signed by Alhaji Salisu Yakubu, Chairman of the APC Solidarity Vanguard in Jigawa.

The group suggested that these actions could pose a “great danger” to the APC’s influence both in Jigawa State and at the national level, The New Telegraph reported.

Group raises concerns on Badaru's alleged anti-party activities

Yakubu criticized the former Jigawa governor for his frequent engagement with northern opposition leaders, which he described as an unacceptable breach of party loyalty.

The group said:

“Just a few days ago, we read in the news that Badaru is not only engaging with members of the opposition from Jigawa State.

“He has also spread his tentacles to other states in the North East and North West, holding regular meetings."

More so, the group voiced deep concerns that Badaru’s actions could jeopardize Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the lead-up to the 2027 elections, Leadership reported.

“The enemies of Nigeria are still here and waiting endlessly to see that the Renewed Hope Agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu fails,” Yakubu stated.

Group calls for Tinubu’s urgent intervention

The Vanguard group appealed to President Tinubu to act swiftly, urging him to address Badaru’s activities before they harm the party’s cohesion and long-term goals.

“We are begging our dear President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to quickly call Badaru to order.

“We in Jigawa State are fully for Asiwaju and the APC. No amount of influence can change our mind," Yakubu pleaded.

