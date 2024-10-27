Ahead of the Ondo governorship election, some APC members backed Social Democratic Party candidate Benson Akingboye, rejecting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa's candidacy

The APC members cited electoral law violations, spiritual consultations favouring Akingboye and predicted economic revitalisation under his leadership

They expressed confidence in Akingboye's industrialist background and 24-year service delivery record to turn around Ondo state's economy

Ondo state - Ahead of the Ondo governorship election, some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have declared support for the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Benson Akingboye.

They debunked reports that its members defected to the APC and People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Some pro-APC groups have dumped Ondo state governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and declared support for the SDP's Benson Akingboye. Photo credits: Ondo APC Solidarity Group, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Ondo 2024: Spiritual consultations favour Akingboye

Led by Comrade Dele Oyewo of Ondo Patriots, some APC groups – including Ondo APC Solidarity Group, Jagaban Coalition and APC Youth League – claimed spiritual consultations favour Akingboye over Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 27, the groups said Aiyedatiwa's emergence as the APC governorship candidate was faulty and portended darkness, poverty, and hardship for Ondo state.

"In the spiritual realm, what Governor Aiyedatiwa displayed in May to emerge as the candidate of the APC is not only inimical, but a fulfilment of total darkness, squalor, poverty, and livelihood imbalance of Ondo State in the near future. All these unfounded acts against the normal principle of nature by the present governor would, hitherto, bring untold hardship on the citizen on a daily basis," the statement read.

We reject Aiyedatiwa's candidature - APC groups

The groups rejected Aiyedatiwa's candidature, citing electoral law violations and an insult to the nation's dignity.

They urged the public to disregard rumours of SDP members defecting to the PDP, labelling them "blatant lies" manufactured by PDP governors.

We have confidence in Akingboye - APC groups

The groups expressed confidence in Akingboye's ability to revitalise Ondo state's economy, citing his industrialist background and 24-year history of service delivery.

They predicted the revitalisation of moribund industries like Oluwa Glass and Olosunta Oil Palm under Akingboye's leadership.

"With Benzon Akingboye at the helm of affairs in Ondo State, we believe that he will turn things around," the groups said.

The revitalization of Oluwa Glass in Okitipupa and the Olosunta Oil Palm/industry, among others that are already moribund, will come alive against all odds of incompetence and corruption as we have today."

Aiyedatiwa urges Ondo residents not to waste votes on PDP

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa has urged voters not to waste their votes on the PDP in the November 16 governorship election.

The APC guber candidate declared the PDP as a dead party, adding that his party has torn the umbrella of the main opposition party.

The governor stated this during his campaign tour of Igbobini, Kiribo Igbotu, and other communities in the state's Ese-Odo local government area.

