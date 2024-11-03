The All Progressives Congress (APC) swept the Cross River local government area elections, winning all 18 chairmanship positions

Governor Bassey Otu congratulated the winners, praising the peaceful elections and expressing hope that the new chairmen would support his vision for the state

Nine opposition parties, including the PDP and Labour Party, reportedly participated in the local council elections

Calabar, Cross River state—The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all 18 chairmanship positions in the Cross River local government area elections.

Dr Ekong Boco, chairman of the Cross River State Electoral Commission and returning officer, announced the results at the Commission's headquarters in Calabar on Sunday, November 3.

APC wins all Local Government Areas (LGAs)

The APC won chairmanship positions in the following local government areas:

Abi Odukpani Bakassi Akpabuyo Ogoja Akamkpa Bekwarra Etung Biase Boki Calabar Municipality Obubra Yakurr Yala Obanliku Obudu Ikom Calabar South

Certificates of return issued to winners

Certificates of Return were issued to the winners shortly after the declaration of results by Dr. Boco.

Reacting, Governor Bassey Otu congratulated the winners and described the elections as peaceful. He expressed hope that the newly elected chairmen would align with his vision for the state, emphasising the need for unwavering dedication to realizing good governance.

Nine opposition parties, including the PDP and Labour Party, participated in the elections. However, they failed to field candidates across all 196 local council wards in the state's 18 local government areas.

Labour Party crashes in Abia LGA elections

Meanwhile, despite being the ruling party in Abia state, the Labour Party failed to win the recently conducted LGA elections. The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) swept 15 out of 17 LGAs in the November 2 local government elections. The Young Progressives Party (YPP) secured the remaining two areas, Ugwunagbo and Osisioma Ngwa.

Professor Chima George, chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), announced the shocking outcome on Saturday night at the commission's headquarters in Umuahia.

Despite the peaceful nature of the elections, voter apathy was a significant concern, with many citizens failing to participate in the democratic process.

