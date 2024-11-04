The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the says of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are numbered

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said APC is a party of “political vampires” who enjoy foisting excruciating pain and hardship on Nigerians

Ologunagba said the attack on Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde confirms that the ruling APC is jittery

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the lifespan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot last beyond February 2027.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the PDP and Nigerians will send APC to political oblivion where the ruling party truly belongs.

PDP said APC is a haven of power-grabbers, treasury looters, and manipulators. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Ologunagba made this known in a statement issued via the PDP X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialPDPNig on Monday, November 4.

“The APC should end its shenanigans, accept failure, and come to terms with the fact that its lifespan in the face of abysmal failure in governance cannot last beyond February 2027 when the PDP and Nigerians will send it to political oblivion where the APC contraption truly belongs.”

The PDP described APC as a party of “political vampires” who enjoy “sucking blood” and foisting excruciating pain and hardship on Nigerians.

According to Ologunagba, APC is a haven of power-grabbers, treasury looters, and manipulators.

The PDP spokesperson said the APC is only out to “grab, snatch, and run” with the national patrimony at the expense of millions of Nigerians.

He stated this while reacting to APC’s attack on Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, for speaking out for the Nigerian masses over the economic hardship.

“The attack on Governor Makinde also confirms that the APC is jittery that its days are numbered as Nigerians have seen through its lies, subterfuge, falsehood, suppressive policies, and crass incompetence in governance.”

PDP chieftain lists 4 party leaders to battle Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP is preparing to challenge the APC in the 2027 presidential election with experienced leaders like Atiku Abubakar, among others.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Thursday, October 31, David Itopa framed the 2027 election as pivotal for the nation's restoration and growth.

The PDP chieftain emphasized that the party's candidates are committed to addressing Nigeria’s pressing issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng