Peter Obi’s key ally, Yunusu Tanko, has expressed strong optimism that the former would clinch victory in the 2027 presidential election

Tanko hinged his confidence on the former Anambra state governor’s ‘pedigree and antecedent’

The presidential hopeful’s top campaigner asserted that history would not repeat itself whereby Obi allegedly won the 2023 poll and was — according to Tanko — denied victory through electoral fraud

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.

Akwa, Anambra state - Yunusa Tanko, the interim national coordinator of the 'Obidient Movement Worldwide', has said Peter Obi can become Nigeria's president in 2027.

As reported by The Punch, Tanko made this statement at a one-day symposium, themed “Repositioning the Obidient Movement for Greater Impact,” organised by the ‘Obidient’ Movement and Anambra State Support Groups at the All Saints Cathedral Auditorium in Onitsha, Anambra state, on Saturday, November 9.

Obi has a bright chance to become Nigeria's president in 2027, according to Yunusa Tanko. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Vanguard newspaper also noted Tanko’s stance.

He explained that a strategy that will be deployed is the top preparation of agents before the 2027 general election, through training and retraining.

Tanko said:

“Obi has the potential to emerge as president in 2027 if we put our acts together. We will have our agents prepared well before the 2027 general election, training and retraining them.

“A new Nigeria is possible if we start doing the right things in electing those who lead us. We are determined to end bad governance in Nigeria by ensuring the right people are elected.”

Obi became a member of the Labour Party (LP) in 2022 and was handed the presidential ticket during the primary election of the party. In the 2023 election, his ticket lost to the president, Bola Tinubu. Obi's presidential campaign has been described as populist, especially with an energetic group of supporters called the 'Obidients'.

Meanwhile, on his part, Tochukwu Ezeoke, the convener of Peter Obi Support Network and chairman of the symposium planning committee, said the event was to chart a new course for the Obidient movement in the south-east in partnership with Anambra State Support Groups.

Atiku explains why he may support Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hinted at the possibility of working with Obi to defeat President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The former vice president said a merger between the PDP and the Labour Party was possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng