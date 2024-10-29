Peter Obi has described the call for a new aircraft for Vice President Kashim Shettima as insensitive

Obi noted that Nigerians are faced with more pressing issues, and leaders should focus on finding solutions to the nation's challenges rather than pursuing unnecessary expenditures

The Labour Party presidential candidate reacted after Borno Assembly speaker Abdulkarim Lawan urged President Tinubu to get a new plane for Shettima citing safety concerns

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has described the demand for a new aircraft for Vice President Kashim Shettima as insensitive.

Peter Obi fumes over new aircraft for Shettima. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Recall that Borno State House of Assembly Speaker Abdulkarim Lawan has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to purchase a presidential aircraft for Shettima.

He made this plea after Shettima cancelled his trip to the Commonwealth Summit in Samoa due to a damaged presidential jet which occurred during a stopover in New York, United States.

Peter Obi criticizes call for new aircraft for Shettima

Reacting on Tuesday, October 29, Obi said the speaker was unconcerned about the prevailing economic hardship confronting Nigerians, including the electricity sector crisis.

Obi tweeted:

"In making such a remark now, the speaker is insensitive and obviously unconcerned about the prevailing economic situation in the country.

"That Nigerians are facing untold hardship at this moment is no secret.

"Our nation remains the poverty capital of the world, with our per capita income crashing further from $1700 in 2023 to $1109 this year.

"What does Nigeria's Vice President need a new jet for, and what value are all Presidential and Vice Presidential trips adding to our present situation?"

"Reduce convoys to three cars": Tinubu directs ministers

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu directed all ministers, ministers of state, and heads of federal government agencies should not have more than three convoys.

The president also directed that all appointees are not expected to have more than five security personnel, which are four police and one DSS operatives.

According to the presidency, the move was to reduce the cost of governance, adding that Tinubu had done the same to himself and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng