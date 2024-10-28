Former Minister Betta Edu expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu's ability to lead Nigeria through its current challenges

Edu's optimistic remarks came during her 38th birthday celebration in Abuja on October 27

Emphasizing the importance of patience, Edu reassured Nigerians that with time, their hopes will be renewed

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has explained to Nigerians President Bola Tinubu's capacity to fix the country.

Legit.ng reported Edu's optimism comes on the heels of her suspension by President Tinubu on January 8, following a controversial memo requesting the transfer of N585 million to a private account.

The president directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the financial transactions associated with her ministry, The Cable reported.

Prior to Edu’s suspension, Halima Shehu, the CEO of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), was also suspended due to alleged financial misconduct.

The ex-minister expressed belief in the Tinubu-led administration during her 38th birthday celebration in Abuja on Sunday, October 27.

Despite her recent suspension from the Tinubu administration, Edu assured Nigerians that the country is undergoing a transformative phase and will soon emerge stronger, Vanguard reported.

“I want to thank God for all of you. Thank you for standing by me and supporting Nigerian youths.

“We are going through a phase, and we’d soon be out of it. I am confident that Nigeria will be better, and the hopes of Nigerians will be renewed.”

Reflecting on President Bola Tinubu's leadership, Edu said,

“I am confident that God will give the president the wisdom to manage this country effectively. Things will change for the better.”

She encouraged citizens to maintain hope during challenging times:

“What we want to say to Nigerians is that with more patience, things will begin to get better. The ark of God will come back.”

