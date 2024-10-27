President Tinubu’s acquisition of a second-hand Airbus A330 has stirred public debate amid economic challenges in Nigeria

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga clarified that the refurbished jet was purchased due to safety concerns with the aging presidential fleet

Critics question the timing of the acquisition, while the Presidency insists the plane is essential for Tinubu’s travel safety and will serve future administrations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to acquire a second-hand jet for the Presidential Air Fleet has sparked public debate, with many questioning the priorities of the administration as economic pressures weigh heavily on citizens.

Bayo Onanuga, a senior adviser to Tinubu, has defended the acquisition, explaining that the refurbished Airbus A330 was necessary due to safety concerns with the existing aging aircraft, which had served for over 20 years since its purchase by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“The president did not buy a new jet; what he has is a refurbished jet—it has been used by somebody else before he got it but is a much newer model than the one President Buhari used,” said Onanuga

Presidency reveals issues with current jet

Onanuga further detailed issues with the current presidential jet, which reportedly experienced significant mechanical challenges, including a breakdown that forced the President to charter a different aircraft on a recent trip from Saudi Arabia to the Netherlands.

This decision comes at a time when many Nigerians are struggling with rising costs of living, fueled by inflationary pressures on food and energy.

Critics argue that the acquisition, even of a second-hand jet, appears misaligned with the financial realities facing the majority of Nigerians.

Oppositions fires Tinubu

Meanwhile, some of Tinubu’s political opponents from the 2023 election have highlighted the move as insensitive, pointing to increased poverty and household struggles exacerbated by the soaring cost of essential goods and services.

Onanuga responded to the concerns, noting that the safety of the President is a matter of national importance and should be prioritized.

He expressed frustration over criticisms that overlook this need, noting:

“People should try to prioritize the safety of the president. I’m not sure anybody wishes our president to go and crash in the air. We want his safety so that he can hand over to whoever wants to take over from him.”

IMF clears air about subsidy removal

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the IMF has clarified that Nigeria’s recent fuel subsidy removal was a decision made independently by the Nigerian government.

The Bretton Institution explained that there was no directive from the IMF for President Bola Tinubu to make the decision.

Since the removal of fuel and naira subsidy, the cost of living in Nigeria has become more challenging for citizens

