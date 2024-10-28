Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said President Bola Tinubu, addressed the sacked ministers at a private meeting before their dismissal.

Legit.ng recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sacked six ministers including the suspended humanitarian minister, Betta Edu.

Tinubu politely addressed the sacked pastors at a private meeting before their dismissal. Pjoto credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Onanuga explained that the ministers' dismissal was based on the scorecard presented by the Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza (Usman), based on a key performance indicator.

He made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on Sunday, October 27.

Onanuga said the sacked ministers were politely briefed about Tinubu’s decision before the news was made public.

According to the presidential aide, the assessment was based on the use of technology, asking Nigerians to score the ministers.

“Some people said (they were) sacked. But the president used a milder word – discharged. When he asked them to go on Wednesday, He was very polite and told them about his decision. He thanked them for their services to the country and wished them well. That was unlike what we are used to before, people just being sacked on radio or television.”

Ministers Who Survived Tinubu’s Cabinet Shake-Up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that at least 31 ministers were give the chance and opportunity to continue their various projects in different parts of the country.

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, finance minister, Wale Edun, and 29 others escaped President Bola Tinubu's bug stick as he reshuffles his cabinet.

The 31 ministers were not affected by the sack and redeployment of some ministers to another ministries.

