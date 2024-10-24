Global site navigation

Local editions

Full List Of Ministers Who Survived Tinubu’s Cabinet Shake-Up
Politics

Full List Of Ministers Who Survived Tinubu’s Cabinet Shake-Up

by  Adekunle Dada 3 min read
  • At least 31 ministers have the chance and opportunity to continue their various projects in different parts of the country
  • The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, finance minister, Wale Edun, and 29 others escaped President Bola Tinubu's bug stick as he reshuffles his cabinet
  • The 31 ministers were not affected by the sack and redeployment of some ministers to another ministries

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

State House, Abuja - No fewer than 31 ministers have survived President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet shake-up.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu sacked five ministers after wielding his big stick at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, October 23.

Wike, Edun, Umahi, others who survived cabinet shake-Up
31 ministers were not sacked or redeployed. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/David Umahi
Source: Facebook

However, the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, the minister of works, David Umahi, the minister of the interior – Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and 28 others were not affected by sack or redeployment by the cabinet reshuffle, Channels Television reports.

Read also

Nigerians react as Tinubu appoints Bianca Ojukwu: “She is a core Biafra”

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

Ministers Who Survived Cabinet Shake-Up

1 Minister of power – Adebayo Adelabu

2 Minister of defence – Mohammed Badaru

3 Minister of state, defence – Bello Matawalle

4 Minister of housing & urban development – Ahmed M. Dangiwa

5 Minister of budget & economic planning – Atiku Bagudu

6 minister of water resources & sanitation – Joseph Utsev

7 Minister of police affairs – Ibrahim Geidam

8 Minister of steel development – Shuaibu a. Audu

9 Minister of state, environment – Iziaq Adekunle Salako

10 Minister of federal capital territory (FCT) – Nyesom Wike

11 Minister of transportation – Sa’idu Alkali

12 Minister of state (gas) petroleum resources – Ekperipe Ekpo

13 Minister of environment – Balarabe Abbas Lawal

14 Minister of agriculture and food security – Abubakar Kyari

Read also

Date Uju Kennedy, other sacked ministers will hand over to their successors emerges

15 Minister of state, agriculture and food security – Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

16 Minister of interior – Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

17 Minister of foreign affairs – Yusuf M. Tuggar

18 Coordinating minister of health and social welfare – Ali Pate

19 Minister of aviation and aerospace development – Festus Keyamo

20 Minister of works – David Umahi

21 Minister of state (oil) petroleum resources – Heineken Lokpobiri

22 Minister of innovation, science and technology – Uche Nnaji

23 Minister of solid minerals development – Dele Alake

24 Minister of information and national orientation – Muhammed Idris

25 Attorney general of the federation and minister of justice – Lateef Fagbemi

26 Minister of Niger Delta affairs – Abubakar Momoh

27 Minister of state, labour and employment– Nkiruka Onyejeocha

28 Minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs – Zephaniah Jisalo

29 Minister of communications, innovation and digital economy – Bosun Tijani

30 Minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy – Wale Edun

Read also

Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of ‘junior’ ministers Tinubu elevated to substantive ministers

31 Minister of marine and blue economy – Adegboyega Oyetola

Ministries Tinubu scrapped, merged in cabinet reshuffling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced the scrapping of the ministries of Niger Delta and sports development in a major cabinet reshuffle.

The presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, also said Tinubu merged the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy.

Onanuga added that the president created a new Ministry of Regional Development to manage the affairs of the Niger Delta and other development commissions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: