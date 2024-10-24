Full List Of Ministers Who Survived Tinubu’s Cabinet Shake-Up
- At least 31 ministers have the chance and opportunity to continue their various projects in different parts of the country
- The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, finance minister, Wale Edun, and 29 others escaped President Bola Tinubu's bug stick as he reshuffles his cabinet
- The 31 ministers were not affected by the sack and redeployment of some ministers to another ministries
State House, Abuja - No fewer than 31 ministers have survived President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet shake-up.
Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu sacked five ministers after wielding his big stick at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, October 23.
However, the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, the minister of works, David Umahi, the minister of the interior – Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and 28 others were not affected by sack or redeployment by the cabinet reshuffle, Channels Television reports.
Ministers Who Survived Cabinet Shake-Up
1 Minister of power – Adebayo Adelabu
2 Minister of defence – Mohammed Badaru
3 Minister of state, defence – Bello Matawalle
4 Minister of housing & urban development – Ahmed M. Dangiwa
5 Minister of budget & economic planning – Atiku Bagudu
6 minister of water resources & sanitation – Joseph Utsev
7 Minister of police affairs – Ibrahim Geidam
8 Minister of steel development – Shuaibu a. Audu
9 Minister of state, environment – Iziaq Adekunle Salako
10 Minister of federal capital territory (FCT) – Nyesom Wike
11 Minister of transportation – Sa’idu Alkali
12 Minister of state (gas) petroleum resources – Ekperipe Ekpo
13 Minister of environment – Balarabe Abbas Lawal
14 Minister of agriculture and food security – Abubakar Kyari
15 Minister of state, agriculture and food security – Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
16 Minister of interior – Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
17 Minister of foreign affairs – Yusuf M. Tuggar
18 Coordinating minister of health and social welfare – Ali Pate
19 Minister of aviation and aerospace development – Festus Keyamo
20 Minister of works – David Umahi
21 Minister of state (oil) petroleum resources – Heineken Lokpobiri
22 Minister of innovation, science and technology – Uche Nnaji
23 Minister of solid minerals development – Dele Alake
24 Minister of information and national orientation – Muhammed Idris
25 Attorney general of the federation and minister of justice – Lateef Fagbemi
26 Minister of Niger Delta affairs – Abubakar Momoh
27 Minister of state, labour and employment– Nkiruka Onyejeocha
28 Minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs – Zephaniah Jisalo
29 Minister of communications, innovation and digital economy – Bosun Tijani
30 Minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy – Wale Edun
31 Minister of marine and blue economy – Adegboyega Oyetola
Ministries Tinubu scrapped, merged in cabinet reshuffling
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced the scrapping of the ministries of Niger Delta and sports development in a major cabinet reshuffle.
The presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, also said Tinubu merged the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy.
Onanuga added that the president created a new Ministry of Regional Development to manage the affairs of the Niger Delta and other development commissions.
