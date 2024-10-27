The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has reacted to the ministerial nomination of Bianca Ojukwu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had nominated Bianca and six others for ministerial appointments in his cabinet

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said the nomination of Bianca Ojukwu as a minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is purely political.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 27, he said the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) is trying to bring the southeast closer.

"Bianca Ojukwu's nomination is purely political and nothing about track records or capacity – APC is trying to bring the South East closer. Some people have argued about the competence of President Tinubu in delivering the dividends of democracy, but it is becoming clearer day by day that he won't be better than Muhammadu Buhari.

"If it's about capacity, we have Ngozi Okonjo Iweala who is Igbo."

He added that President Tinubu is rattled by the results of the 2023 election from the southeast and he is trying to capture more votes ahead of 2027.

The PDP chieftain, however, said it would be almost impossible for Tinubu and APC to get more going by the hardship in the country.

Akinnniyi said Tinubu is using Bianca's ministerial nomination to get the attention of the South East.

"When you look at the last Presidential election, it's all in the favour of Obi's LP. Peter Obi had 88% in Abia, 95% in Anambra, 80% in Ebonyi, 94% in Enugu and 77% in Imo State.

"These numbers will rattle any incumbent, and President Tinubu is trying to capture more votes ahead of 2027, which is almost impossible going by the hardship in the land.

"As it stands, APC has lost their goodwill in the North, the SouthWest is divided over Tinubu's incompetence and he is only trying to get the attention of the South East. Everyone knows Ojukwu is revered and respected in Igboland, and by appointing his Wife, he assumes the South East is in the basket ahead of 2027."

Tinubu writes Senate to confirm Bianca Ojukwu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Senate was asked to consider and confirm the seven ministerial nominees of President Tinubu.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this when he read out President Tinubu's letter during plenary on Thursday, October 24.

A former ambassador to Spain, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and six others have been submitted to the Committee of Whole for further legislative work.

