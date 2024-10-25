Former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Comrade Timi Frank, has reacted to the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta

Frank said the decision to scrap the ministry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is “hasty and biased”

He argued that the Niger Delta region's resources are being continuously exploited to service other regions

FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse the purported scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu announced the scrapping of the ministries of Niger Delta and sports development in a major cabinet reshuffle.

Frank recalled that late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua created the ministry to carry out focused critical interventions to revitalise the degraded ecosystem occasioned by long years of oil exploration and production.

He argued that the ministry has helped to reduce the incidences of youth restiveness and damage to oil installations to the barest minimum.

He said this in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, October 25.

He described Tinubu’s decision to abolish the Niger Delta Ministry as “hasty and biased”, adding that the region’s resources are being continuously exploited to service other regions.

“It is obvious that this biased highly discriminatory, oppressive decision was taken without any iota dialogue with or regard for the leaders and people of the Niger Delta Region and we call on the President to urgently reverse this decision and restore the ministry in the interest of peace, economic wellbeing of the federation and survival and sustainability of the people of the region.

“We dare say that the development of Niger Delta as the goose that lays the golden egg and too critical to be subsumed under the Ministry of Regional Development where it would obviously be starved of attention due to political exigencies in favour of other regions.”

Frank wondered why Tinubu created a Ministry of Livestock Development to combat the farmers/Herders crisis in the North but chose to abolish a ministry created to solve youth restiveness, incessant crises, and agitations for resource control in the Niger Delta.

He warned that Tinubu will be responsible for the actions of the Niger Delta people.

“Above all, the President must be prepared to take full responsibility of the actions of the Niger Delta people if and when they decide to react to this monumental injustice and victimization.”

